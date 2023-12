Syafiq puts his body on the line

By Aftar Singh





Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini (right) is willing to put his body on the line for Malaysia during penalty corners in the Junior World Cup which begins tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini is willing to put his body on the line for Malaysia during penalty corners in the Junior World Cup which begins tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium.