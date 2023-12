South Africa push Germany all the way in the opening game





South Africa began their FIH Junior World Cup 2023 quest in earnest on Tuesday in Malaysia when they took on the powerhouse of Junior World Hockey Germany. The Germans, winners of a medal in every tournament except one of the previous 12 editions are one of the favourites for the tournament and likely to be in the discussion at the business end of the tournament. For South Africa it’s a 6th appearance looking to consolidate the 9th place finish two years ago in India.