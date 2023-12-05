Argentina Scored 14 goals in the Women's Hockey Junior World Cup

By Tariq Ali



Argentina women's junior hockey team recorded a massive score 14 -0 against Zimbabwe in the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, 2023.







Following is the list of the Highest Scores in the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup:



Netherlands 18-0 Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2022

Netherlands 16-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989

Netherlands 16-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016

Argentina 15-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997

United States 14-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005

Argentina 14-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2023

South Korea 13-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989

Netherlands 13-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997

England 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005

Netherlands 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005

Netherlands 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016

Netherlands 12-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989

India 12-0 Canada, Santiago, 2023

Ukraine 11-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997

Netherlands 11-0 Canada, Potchefstroom, 2022

England 10-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989

South Korea 10-0 Chile, Ottawa, 1989

South Korea 10-0 Ukraine, Seongnam, 1997

South Korea 10-0 Russia, Buenos Aires, 2001

Netherlands 10-0 Ghana, Monchengladbach, 2013

New Zealand 10-0 Russia, Monchengladbach, 2013

United States 10-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016

Germany 10-0 Malaysia, Potchefstroom, 2022

Argentina 10-0 South Korea, Potchefstroom, 2022

India 10-1 Russia, Monchengladbach, 2013

Germany 10-1 France, Santiago, 2016

Netherlands 10-2 South Korea, Santiago, 2016