Argentina Scored 14 goals in the Women's Hockey Junior World Cup

By Tariq Ali
Argentina women's junior hockey team recorded a massive score 14 -0 against Zimbabwe in the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, 2023.
Following is the list of the Highest Scores in the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup:
Netherlands 18-0 Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2022
Netherlands 16-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989
Netherlands 16-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016
Argentina 15-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997
United States 14-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005
Argentina 14-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2023
South Korea 13-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989
Netherlands 13-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997
England 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005
Netherlands 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2005
Netherlands 13-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016
Netherlands 12-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989
India 12-0 Canada, Santiago, 2023
Ukraine 11-0 United States, Seongnam, 1997
Netherlands 11-0 Canada, Potchefstroom, 2022
England 10-0 Zimbabwe, Ottawa, 1989
South Korea 10-0 Chile, Ottawa, 1989
South Korea 10-0 Ukraine, Seongnam, 1997
South Korea 10-0 Russia, Buenos Aires, 2001
Netherlands 10-0 Ghana, Monchengladbach, 2013
New Zealand 10-0 Russia, Monchengladbach, 2013
United States 10-0 Zimbabwe, Santiago, 2016
Germany 10-0 Malaysia, Potchefstroom, 2022
Argentina 10-0 South Korea, Potchefstroom, 2022
India 10-1 Russia, Monchengladbach, 2013
Germany 10-1 France, Santiago, 2016
Netherlands 10-2 South Korea, Santiago, 2016