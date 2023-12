Discard who became hockey maestro at Olympics

Yang Siow Meng played the dual role of striker and tactician at the 1972 Olympics after being initially dropped from the national hockey squad.



Frankie D'Cruz





Yang Siow Meng at his home in a 2020 picture. (Eugene Yang pic)



PETALING JAYA: Legendary Malaysian hockey forward Yang Siow Meng is 77 now, rendered largely silent by Parkinson’s disease.