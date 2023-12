Young Tigers roar past Chile in Junior World Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia played stunning hockey to hammer Chile 7-1 in Group A of their Junior World Cup (JWC) match at the National Hockey Stadium here today. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



