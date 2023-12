India wins the Jr World Cup opener but the coach is not enthused

K. ARUMUGAM







India made a winning start to the Junior World Cup beating raw South Korea 4-2, but coach CR Kumar may not be enthused. Establishing total control of the field proceedings in the first half, India fittingly took 3-0 lead but its grip on the game with rise of individual game inter alia and conceded twice on slight improvement shown by the Koreans.