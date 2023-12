Araijeet's hat-trick helps India beat Korea 4-2 to start FIH Junior World Cup 2023 campaign on a high



Kuala Lumpur: Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal netted a hat-trick as the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team beat Asian rivals Korea in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.