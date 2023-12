Araijeet shows the way for India in JWC

By Aftar Singh





Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal (right) could be the key to India’s hopes of winning the Junior World Cup (JWC) crown here. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



BUKIT JALIL: Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal could be the key to India's hopes of winning the Junior World Cup (JWC) crown here.