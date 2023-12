Nardolillo the late hero as Argentina edge Australia in JWC

By Jugjet Singh





The Argentine player, Joaquin Toscani (on the right), attempts to get the ball from the Australian player, Liam Handderson, at the 2023 Men's Junior World Cup Hockey Championship at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



BUKIT JALIL: Anticipated as the most exciting match of the day, the Junior World Cup (JWC) Group A clash between Argentina and Australia turned into a subdued affair, resembling a warm-up game rather than a fiercely contested encounter.