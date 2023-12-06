Scary day for Holdermann



2021 runners-up Germany did not have it easy against the much-improved South Africans in a match that saw German striker Liam Holdermann (centre) hogging the headlines after rushing straight back from a check-up at the National Sports Institute (NSI) to get his name on the scoresheet. - NSTP/courtesy of KHM



KUALA LUMPUR: Six-time champions Germany got their Junior World Cup (JWC) campaign off to a winning start when they beat South Africa 5-3 in a Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



