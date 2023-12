Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team beat New Zealand 3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO) in a thrilling game at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo made four consecutive saves to help India win in sudden death







Santiago: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team put up a brilliant show in their fourth game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 as they came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-2 in sudden death in a penalty shoot out after the match ended 3-3 during regular time.