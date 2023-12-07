News for 07 December 2023

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League - 7 December

Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



Men



6 Dec 2023 21:30 ARG v GBR (RR) 2 - 1

7 Dec 2023 21:30 GBR v NED (RR)

8 Dec 2023 21:30 ARG v NED (RR)

9 Dec 2023 21:30 ARG v GBR (RR)

10 Dec 2023 21:30 NED v GBR (RR)

11 Dec 2023 21:30 ARG v NED (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



6 Dec 2023 19:00 ARG v GBR (RR) 0 - 0 (2 - 1 SO)

7 Dec 2023 19:00 GBR v NED (RR)

8 Dec 2023 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)

9 Dec 2023 19:00 ARG v GBR (RR)

10 Dec 2023 19:00 NED v GBR (RR)

11 Dec 2023 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Pool standings



Argentina make successful start to Season 5







Two highly competitive matches on the opening night of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 Season has seen Argentina’s Women’s and Men’s teams secure favourable results against Great Britain in Santiago del Estero.











GB Women and Men suffer narrow defeats in season opener







Both Great Britain Women and Men’s Hockey Teams suffered a narrow defeat against hosts Argentina in their respective opening matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in Santiago del Estero.











Great Britain's men and women beaten by Argentina in first match of new season





Sophie Hamilton scored for Great Britain in the shootout against Argentina



Great Britain's women lost 2-1 to Argentina in a shootout in their first match of the new FIH Pro League season.







2023 FIH Junior World Cup (W) - 7 December

Santiago



All times GMT -3



6 Dec 2023 09:00 NED v ESP (QF) 4 - 1

6 Dec 2023 11:15 ENG v GER (QF) 1 - 0

6 Dec 2023 18:15 BEL v JPN (QF) 1 - 0

6 Dec 2023 20:30 ARG v AUS (QF) 3 - 1



7 Dec 2023 09:00 ZIM v CAN (13th - 16th)

7 Dec 2023 11:15 RSA v NZL (13th - 16th)

7 Dec 2023 18:15 KOR v IND (9th - 12th)

7 Dec 2023 20:30 CHI v USA (9th - 12th)



Final Pool standings



Netherlands, England, Belgium, and Argentina qualify for the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023







It was a busy day for all the eight teams at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile with high stakes of qualifying for the semifinals of the prestigious event. While Netherlands and Argentina had easy wins and surged their way through to the semis, England and Belgium won by just one goal each, with their respective opponents giving them a tough fight till the end of the 60th minute.











England set up Dutch semi-final





England aiming to reach first ever Women's JWC final PIC: England Hockey



A second-half strike from Scarlett Spavin was enough to see England women through to the semi-finals of the Junior World Cup in Chile.











2023 FIH Junior World Cup (M) - 7 December

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



6 Dec 2023 09:00 NED v PAK (Pool D) 3 - 3

6 Dec 2023 11:00 BEL v NZL (Pool D) 4 - 0

6 Dec 2023 14:00 RSA v EGY (Pool B) 3 - 2

6 Dec 2023 16:00 FRA v GER (Pool B) 2 - 0

6 Dec 2023 18:00 AUS v CHI (Pool A) 7 - 1

6 Dec 2023 20:00 MAS v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 4



7 Dec 2023 09:00 KOR v CAN (Pool C) 4 - 1

7 Dec 2023 11:00 PAK v NZL (Pool D) 4 - 0

7 Dec 2023 18:00 BEL v NED (Pool D)

7 Dec 2023 20:00 ESP v IND (Pool C)



8 Dec 2023 08:00 RSA v FRA (Pool B)

8 Dec 2023 10:00 GER v EGY (Pool B)

8 Dec 2023 12:00 ARG v CHI (Pool A)

8 Dec 2023 14:00 AUS v MAS (Pool A)



Pool standings



Pakistan thump New Zealand in Junior Hockey World Cup



Arshad Liaqat scored a hat-trick for the Green Shirts



Arshad Liaqat scored a hat-trick as Pakistan beat New Zealand 4-0 in their second match of the ongoing Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.











Argentina and France maintain flawless records as Belgium enjoy a solid start in Malaysia







Defending champions Argentina claimed their second win of the tournament on day two of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia as France also clinched their second victory, with the two sides now comfortably sitting atop Pool A and B respectively.











Argentina trounce Malaysia 4-0 in JWC



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia played like champions in their opening match, and then lost all sense of consistency to be bullied by World No. 1 Argentina who breezed with a 4-0 victory in Group A of the Junior World Cup on Wednesday. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia played like champions in their opening match, and then lost all sense of consistency to be bullied by World No. 1 Argentina who breezed with a 4-0 victory in Group A of the Junior World Cup on Wednesday.











Malaysia thumped by Argentina in the Junior World Cup



By KM BOOPATHY





Malaysia's Azmilmuizzuddin Misron (left) challenges an Argentina player in their Junior World Cup on June 6.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's chances of advancing to the quarter-finals were dented after suffering a 0-4 defeat to Argentina in their second Group A match of the Junior World Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday (Dec 6).











One last chance for Malaysia to make amends



By Jugjet Singh





The “first door” was slammed on Malaysia's face, but coach Amin Rahim and his boys still have one more chance to make amends at their own Junior World Cup. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The "first door" was slammed on Malaysia's face, but coach Amin Rahim and his boys still have one more chance to make amends at their own Junior World Cup.











Bungling Rafaizul vows to give a better show against Australia



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Ahmad Suhaimi (left) and Muhammad Addy (right) chase Argentina's Bonanno Agustin (center) during the 2023 Men's Junior World Cup Hockey match at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium. - NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Rafaizul Saini was a letdown as Malaysia lost 4-0 to defending champions Argentina in a Junior World Cup Group A match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.











Super South Africa down Egypt







A new chapter in a remarkable rivalry was written on Wednesday afternoon in Kuala Lumpur as South Africa and Egypt for just the second time at a FIH Junior World Cup, with the previous encounter being a draw in 2005. The African heavyweights had both lost their opening games by a two-goal deficit to European opponents and knew that a defeat today would all but eliminate them from the quarterfinal battle.











Australia crush Chile in the rain



By Jugjet Singh





An Australia player (left) attacking the Chile goalmouth during a Junior



KUALA LUMPUR: Australia finally won their first Junior World Cup match when they beat Chile 7-1 in Group A at the National Stadium on Wednesday.











France stun Germans to reach JWC last eight



By Jugjet Singh





France virtually became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B of the Junior World Cup when they beat Germany 2-0 under a constant drizzle at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: France virtually became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B of the Junior World Cup when they beat Germany 2-0 under a constant drizzle at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.











Pakistan send a warning to the big guns



By Aftar Singh





Pakistan held their own against the mighty Netherlands in a physical but thrilling 3-3 draw in a JWC Group D match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The stirring way the Green Shirts stormed back against the mighty Dutch side in a Junior World Cup (JWC) match would fill many hockey connoisseurs with envy.











Arbaz nets late leveller as Pakistan hold Netherlands





PAKISTAN’S Mohammad Ammad attempts to dribble past two Netherlands players during their match of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.—courtesy Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Arbaz Ahmed concerted a penalty stroke five minutes from time as Pakistan came back from 2-0 down to hold the Netherlands to a 3-3 draw in their opening match of the FIH Junior World Cup on Wednesday.











CR Kumar's lads ready to engage Spanish Armada



K. ARUMUGAM







India do battle against Spain on Thursday in the 2023 FIH MJWC. The Spanish are regulars at global events at any level and Head Coach CR Kumar knows his boys are in for a stern test at the Bukit Jalal stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The cool and composed coach, however, is confident that his U-21 lads are game for a fight.











India needs to guard against complacency against Spain



Its campaign has started off positively, but India must guard against complacency when it faces Spain in the second Pool C match of the FIH junior men’s hockey World Cup here on Thursday.





India’s Araijeet and Amandeep. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Its campaign has started off positively, but India must guard against complacency when it faces Spain in the second Pool C match of the FIH junior men’s hockey World Cup here on Thursday.











Depelsenaire wants to be a Boon for Belgium



By Aftar Singh





Belgian star Louis Depelsenaire



KUALA LUMPUR: Belgian hockey player Louis Depelsenaire wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Tom Boon, who is one of the greatest strikers in the world.











2023 3 Nations FRA v UKR v CZE (W) - 6 December

Lille, France



All times GMT +1



5 Dec 2023 15:00 UKR v CZE 0 - 1

6 Dec 2023 15:00 FRA v CZE 2 - 0

7 Dec 2023 15:00 FRA v UKR

8 Dec 2023 15:00 UKR v CZE

9 Dec 2023 15:00 FRA v CZE

10 Dec 2023 15:00 FRA v UKR



Pool Standings



Powerful mix of experience and youth named for 2024 Hockeyroos squad ahead of Olympic year







Hockeyroos’ Head Coach, Katrina Powell has combined a mix of experience and new talent in the squad for 2024, a year that will be headlined by the Paris Olympic Games.











Picking your Moment



Ashley Morrison



In sport, and in life, they say that timing is everything.











Australia reveal 2024 men’s squad .. during Junior Hockey World Cup





Colin Batch talks to his team PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Australia men took the decision to announce their senior squad for 2024 on Wednesday, with the young Kookaburras getting their Junior World Cup under way.











USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following Festival







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to release updated outdoor National Club Rankings after the 2023 National Hockey Festival, powered by 3STEP Sports. In this edition of club rankings, teams that participated in Shooting Star Thanksgiving will also receive USA Field Hockey Club Ranking points. These rankings will be reflected in pools for the 2024 Sunshine Showcase taking place next month.











Trio of Penn field hockey players share connection in Red, Blue, and Orange



The three athletes all grew up in the Netherlands, where field hockey is one of the most popular sports



By Caleb Crain





Senior forward Lis Zandbergen fights for possession against Dartmouth on Oct. 7. Credit: Weining Ding



On the field, senior forward Lis Zandbergen, senior goalkeeper Frederique Wollaert, and sophomore forward Livia Loozen are a strong group. They each started all 17 games that Penn field hockey played this season, with Loozen scoring six goals to come in second on the team and Zandbergen adding three assists to her own pair of scores. In the net, Wollaert was a consistent presence for the Quakers, racking up a .744 save percentage and allowing under two goals per game.













Day 4 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)







New Delhi, 6th December, 2023: Day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) witnessed HAR Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy win their respective matches in the in the Sub Junior category while Army Boys Sports Company, Salute Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category.



