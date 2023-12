Day 4 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)





New Delhi, 6th December, 2023: Day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) witnessed HAR Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy win their respective matches in the in the Sub Junior category while Army Boys Sports Company, Salute Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category.