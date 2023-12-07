The three athletes all grew up in the Netherlands, where field hockey is one of the most popular sports

Trio of Penn field hockey players share connection in Red, Blue, and Orange



By Caleb Crain





Senior forward Lis Zandbergen fights for possession against Dartmouth on Oct. 7. Credit: Weining Ding



On the field, senior forward Lis Zandbergen, senior goalkeeper Frederique Wollaert, and sophomore forward Livia Loozen are a strong group. They each started all 17 games that Penn field hockey played this season, with Loozen scoring six goals to come in second on the team and Zandbergen adding three assists to her own pair of scores. In the net, Wollaert was a consistent presence for the Quakers, racking up a .744 save percentage and allowing under two goals per game.



