USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following Festival





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to release updated outdoor National Club Rankings after the 2023 National Hockey Festival, powered by 3STEP Sports. In this edition of club rankings, teams that participated in Shooting Star Thanksgiving will also receive USA Field Hockey Club Ranking points. These rankings will be reflected in pools for the 2024 Sunshine Showcase taking place next month.