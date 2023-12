Arbaz nets late leveller as Pakistan hold Netherlands



PAKISTAN’S Mohammad Ammad attempts to dribble past two Netherlands players during their match of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.—courtesy Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Arbaz Ahmed concerted a penalty stroke five minutes from time as Pakistan came back from 2-0 down to hold the Netherlands to a 3-3 draw in their opening match of the FIH Junior World Cup on Wednesday.