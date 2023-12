Pakistan send a warning to the big guns

By Aftar Singh





Pakistan held their own against the mighty Netherlands in a physical but thrilling 3-3 draw in a JWC Group D match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The stirring way the Green Shirts stormed back against the mighty Dutch side in a Junior World Cup (JWC) match would fill many hockey connoisseurs with envy.