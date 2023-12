France stun Germans to reach JWC last eight

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: France virtually became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B of the Junior World Cup when they beat Germany 2-0 under a constant drizzle at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.