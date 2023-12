Malaysia thumped by Argentina in the Junior World Cup

By KM BOOPATHY





Malaysia's Azmilmuizzuddin Misron (left) challenges an Argentina player in their Junior World Cup on June 6.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's chances of advancing to the quarter-finals were dented after suffering a 0-4 defeat to Argentina in their second Group A match of the Junior World Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday (Dec 6).