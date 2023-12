Argentina trounce Malaysia 4-0 in JWC

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia played like champions in their opening match, and then lost all sense of consistency to be bullied by World No. 1 Argentina who breezed with a 4-0 victory in Group A of the Junior World Cup on Wednesday.