Netherlands, England, Belgium, and Argentina qualify for the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023





It was a busy day for all the eight teams at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile with high stakes of qualifying for the semifinals of the prestigious event. While Netherlands and Argentina had easy wins and surged their way through to the semis, England and Belgium won by just one goal each, with their respective opponents giving them a tough fight till the end of the 60th minute.