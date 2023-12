Junior High Performance Staff Names 2024 U.S. U-16 & U-18 Women’s National Teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff have evaluated and finalized the squads for the 2024 U.S. U-16 and U-18 Women’s National Teams. The Junior USWNT will have their next training camp at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from February 2 to 4, where athletes will compete for selection to one of the three traveling squads going on tour this spring.