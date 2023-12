USA Field Hockey & Beyond Pulse Forge Partnership Ahead of 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup for Men





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey and Beyond Pulse have joined forces in a notable move for field hockey and sports tech. This partnership names Beyond Pulse as the “Official Supplier and Sponsor of USA Field Hockey,” focusing on advancing the sport with wearable technology. The Beyond Pulse Smart Belt and Data Dashboard will play a crucial role in tracking player activity for the U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team program.