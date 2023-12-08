World Masters Hockey – Pan American Continental Cup

Follow Canada at the 2023 WMH Pan American Continental Cup







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending three amazing women’s masters teams down to Buenos Aires, Argentina for the World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup. Canada is sending a team in the Women’s O50, Women’s O60, and Women’s O65 divisions. The tournament is taking place December 6-14. More information such as full schedule, streaming details and division breakdowns can be found on the tournament website. WMH – Pan American Continental Cup.



