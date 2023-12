Moment of reckoning – more for coach CR Kumar than team?

K. ARUMUGAM







CR Kumar, chief coach of the Indian team at the 2023 FIH MHWC in Kuala Lumpur, is a rare survivor. This quiet cat had more than nine lives! He is easily one of the longest-serving coaches in the country. He is one devoid of flamboyance or fanfare but a person who stands out with humility and humblenes