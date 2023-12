Spain defeats India 4-1 at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

Rohit (33’) scored the lone goal for India







Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 4-1 to Spain in their second match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.