Rafi helps Spain thrash India

By Aftar Singh





Spain’s Amat Pere (left) in action against India’s Hundal Araijeet (centre) during the match at the Nationa Hocket Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Andreas Rafi is the captain marvel for Spain as he scored two goals to steer the Red Sticks to a 4-1 win over two- time champions India in a Junior World Cup Group C match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.