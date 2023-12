The Joker destroys New Zealand

By Jugjet Singh





Arshad Liaqat, 21, was on target in the 19th, 39th and 54th minutes with field attempts at the National Hockey Stadium while the other scorer for Pakistan was Hannan Shahid who perfected a penalty corner in the 32nd minute.- NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Joker struck a hat-trick to sink New Zealand 4-0 in a pulsating match which Pakistan were in total control and took a step closer to the Junior World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.