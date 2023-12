U-21 USWNT Wins Third Consecutive Match at FIH Hockey Women’s JWC with Victory Over Host Chile





SANTIAGO, Chile – In prime time with an exuberant crowd at Claudia Schüler National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, the No. 5 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team defeated No. 23 Chile to secure a spot in the 9th/10th place match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. A true team effort, the Junior Eagles put up five goals against the host to claim a third consecutive victory.