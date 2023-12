India outshine Korea 3-1 in a classification match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

Ropni Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Annu netted a goal each for India







Santiago: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team came from behind to defeat Korea 3-1 in the 9th - 12th place qualification match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 played in Santiago, Chile, on Friday. Ropni Kumari (23’), Mumtaz Khan (44’), and Annu (46’) scored goals for India, while Jiyun Choi (19’) was the lone goal scorer for Korea.