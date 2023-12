Zimbabwe get their first win of the Junior Women’s World Cup while India set up a 9th place clash against the United States





Lausanne, Switzerland: The second day of classification matches at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile was a tough one to digest for the hosts as they lost badly to the United States. While Zimbabwe earned their first victory of the tournament via a shootout, South Africa and India went on to the next round of classification matches with a win in their respective games today.