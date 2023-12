Ruthless Russell adds to Holcombe’s growing firepower

Holcombe’s EDP player has revelled alongside GB Hockey pair Nick Bandurak and Phil Roper, writes Lucas Ball





Holcombe are riding high after Phase 1 PICS: Jon Goodall



“The boys are loving it,” says Holcombe’s Tom Russell. And so they should, with Holcombe finishing Phase 1 of the Men’s Premier Division in third place and blasting over 50 goals from their first 11 games.