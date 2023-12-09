India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving

Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh visited The Hindu’s Chennai Headquarters for a sit-down chat with the team. The conversation covered his time as skipper, Olympic journey, his baby daughter and the road ahead.



A defender and a talismanic drag flicker - Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh rolls the worlds of offense and defense into one package. The 27-year-old has been leading the Indian side from the front, scoring 13 goals in the team’s gold medal-winning Asian Games campaign. He scored an identical number of goals in the Asian Champions Trophy earlier in the year, where India topped the podium. In the 2022-23 FIH Pro League, Harmanpreet leads the goal tally, netting 18 goals.



