Canadians grimace for Indian ordeal by fire

K. ARUMUGAM







Kuala Lumpur: India are smarting after a 1-4 setback against Spain on Thursday. On Saturday, the two-time champions play their last Pool C game against Canada in the 2023 FIH Men’s Junior World Cup at the Bukit Jalil stadium. But despondency, if any, will be put on the back burner. Canada are whipping boys of the pool after 0-7 and 1-4 defeats to Spain and South Korea respectively and Coach CR Kumar’s team will be smacking their lips and not quite sporting long faces in a bid to run up a hatful of goals and making the quarterfinals as one of two top teams in the pool.



