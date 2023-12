What more need to be done for Young Tigers?

By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Muhammad Danish (left) in action against Australia’s Czinner Nathan during the match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.-NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Despite ample exposure and meticulous preparation before the Junior World Cup (JWC), the Young Tigers couldn't produce their best and fell short of their quarter-final target in the tournament.