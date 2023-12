MHC chief did not expect Malaysia to lose by such big margins

By Jugjet Singh





The two matches that Subahan was referring to were the 4-0 defeat by Argentina and 5-2 hammering by Australia at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal was realistic when he said that Group A was tough, but he did not expect his players to lose by such big margins at their own Junior World Cup (JWC).