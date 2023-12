Coach Amin and players take responsibility for not achieving JWC target

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian players look dejected after the defeat to Australia at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers showed up in the second half, but it was not enough to deny Australia a 5-2 win and a quarter-final spot from Group A of the Junior World Cup (JWC) today.