Malaysia lose 2-5 to Australia in Junior Hockey World Cup

By R. KIRUBASHINI





Kuala Lumpur - 2023 FIH Junior World Cup (M) Match No. 20 AUS v MAS (Pool A) Picture : Cooper Burns and Faris Harizan (C) WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT WILL PALMER



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup were dashed after the team went down 2-5 to Australia in the last Group A match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday (Dec 8).