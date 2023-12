Malaysia fall short in quarter-final bid in JWC

By Jugjet Singh





Australia’s Henderson Liam (2nd-left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Junior World Cup (JWC) ambitions took a hit as they fell short of their quarter-final target, succumbing to a 5-2 defeat against Australia in their final Group A match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.