Sperling shines as Germany dominates Egypt 10-0 in JWC

By Aftar Singh





Florian Sperling (centre) is fast becoming the most feared forward in international hockey. The 20-year-old German played a pivotal role by scoring two goals in his team’s 10-0 thrashing of Egypt in a Junior World Cup (JWC) Group B match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Florian Sperling is fast becoming the most feared forward in international hockey.