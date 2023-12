Spain smash South Korea 8-2 in JWC

By Jugjet Singh





Spain (white) romped into the Junior World Cup (JWC) quarter-finals from Group C with an empathic 8-2 win over South Korea at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Spain romped into the Junior World Cup (JWC) quarter-finals from Group C with an empathic 8-2 win over South Korea at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.