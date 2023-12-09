France edge thriller against South Africa as Germany, Australia and Argentina register big wins





It was a day that sprung few surprises in Malaysia, as the final games from Pool A and Pool B fell the way that many would have expected to decide the final rankings in each pool. The games from Pool A consisted of some fairly convincing results for both Australia and Argentina. Defending Champions Argentina punched another stamp of confidence onto their campaign as they beat Chile 8-0, resigning the Chileans to their bottom spot, with the Argentinians finishing on top of Pool A. In the other game, Australia finished their pool stage with a 5-2 victory over Malaysia to decide second and third place. Having only lost to Argentina so far, the Australians fell into second place, whilst the tournament hosts rested in third.



