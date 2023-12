Netherlands and Argentina to fight for the trophy at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023





Lausanne, Switzerland: Netherlands stormed into the finals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 as they thrashed England by 8-1 goals in a one-sided match. In the other semifinal of the day, Argentina and Belgium played out a thriller with both teams not ready to give up on themselves. Later, it was decided via shootouts with Argentina emerging victorious.