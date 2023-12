Day 7 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)





New Delhi: Day 7 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) witnessed Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy win their respective Semi-Finals in the Sub Junior Category while Namdhari XI and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective Semi-Finals in the Junior Category.