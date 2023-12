Vantage Black Sticks earn statement win over USA



Photo: Griffin Zetterberg



Charlotte, North Carolina – In a nail-biting encounter, the Vantage Black Sticks women secured a hard-fought victory against the USA in their first test match of the 23/24 season, winning 4-3 in a match that showcased the work the team has put in during the offseason. The win is a positive sign as both teams are set to face off again in the Olympic Qualifiers in India this coming January.