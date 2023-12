USWNT’s Comeback Falls Short in First Match against New Zealand



Photo: Griffin Zetterberg



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was a rainy afternoon when the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team hosted No. 9 New Zealand at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the first match of a two-game series. After USA scored first, the Black Sticks tallied three in the third and another in the fourth. The United Eagles fought to get the match within one, but their comeback came up short, as they fell 4-3.