Pakistan stuns Belgium and hockey world to enter QF from pool of Death

K. ARUMUGAM







With two top European teams in the pool, Netherlands and Belgium, not many would have given any chance for Pakistan — whose fortunes on the hockey fields are anything but rosy in the current decade. But the team led by Shahid Hannan surprised everyone here in Kuala Lumpur, probably themselves too, with a fighting draw against Belgium today (1-1), which was suffice for it to push them to third spot and thus claim the coveted second position in the Pool of Death.