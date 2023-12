U-21 USWNT Finish Tenth at 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s JWC After Shootout Loss to India



Jans Croon. Worldsportspics



SANTIAGO, Chile – It was a tough final match at the 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup for the No. 5 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team, who finished tenth after falling to No. 6 India. Spending most of the match tied with their opponent, the Junior Eagles eventually fell in sudden victory shootouts.