Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team beat USA 2 - 2 (3 - 2 SO) to finish ninth at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023



Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo made an amazing save in sudden death to help India secure victory



Santiago: In an exhilarating classification match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team displayed remarkable resilience in their tournament’s last game, where they registered a thrilling 3-2 victory against the USA in sudden death following a thrilling penalty shootout. The game had ended 2-2 in regular time, showcasing an intense battle.