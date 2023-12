Heck Named South Region Player Of The Year



UNC sophomore Ryleigh Heck is the NFHCA South Region Player of the Year. Photo by: ANTHONY SORBELLINI



North Carolina's Ryleigh Heck has been named the South Region Player of the Year, recognizing her outstanding sophomore season as the Tar Heels claimed the 2023 NCAA Championship. The award was announced on Thursday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA), which honored players from each of five regions.